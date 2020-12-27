Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh to hold fast at Gandhi statue in Bhopal

Bhopal: At the Congress Legislature Party meeting, it was decided that, after celebrating the raising day of the Congress party, all the MLAs will observe a fast at the Gandhi statue on Monday.

The Congress party was busy making plans for the first day of the Assembly session. But the plans were washed out as the session was deferred because of the threat of corona infection. The party had planned that, after celebrating the party’s establishment day, all the MLAs and the supporters would march towards the Assembly with tractors. This was planned as a token of support for the farmers who are opposing the three agriculture laws at the Delhi state borders for past one month.

Now, the PCC president, Kamal Nath, has decided to stage a silent dharna at the Gandhi statue situated on the Vidhan Sabha premises.

Earlier, while addressing the CLP meeting, Nath asked the members to prepare for the local bodies’ elections. He asked them to give their support in winning as many seats as possible in the polls.

He also asked party members to coordinate with the rebel candidates of the party who will contest the elections, because these rebel candidates will spoil the results for the Congress candidates.

Nath also stated that the party would keep raising public issues from time to time with the government and also the administration.