Congress MLA Vijaylakshmi Sadho attended Budget session a day before testing corona-positive

Bhopal: There may be a problem in running the Budget session of the House. Congress law-maker Vijaylakshmi Sadho who was in the House on Tuesday was diagnosed with corona positive.

The House session has begun since February 22. It has, however, happened for the first time that a legislator has been afflicted with the disease in the current session of the House.

As Sadho has been tested positive, many other legislators who have been in her contact are in trouble.

Sadho informed about her falling ill through a series of tweets. She also tweeted that those who were in her contact should go into quarantine to save their families.

She wrote that her report was positive. A day before falling ill, Sadho was very active in the House.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma who was in the House was beside her without a mask throughout the day. Apart from that, she met all the Congress legislators.

Earlier, the House session was postponed thrice because of rising corona cases. According to Vidhan Sabha secretariat, the entire House is sanitised before its opening in the morning and after its closing in the evening. Chairman of the House will hold discussions with all political parties whether to continue the session or not, after a member has been afflicted with the disease. When the House reopens following the vacation after March 15, the corona protocols may be strictly followed.

‘All MLAs will have to undergo test if...’

Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said that all the legislators will have to undergo Covid-19 test if a few more MLAs were reported coronavirus positive. The Speaker, talking to Free Press, rubbished the rumours that the Assembly session may be curtailed. The Speaker and the members are of the view that the Budget session should continue as per the schedule till March 26.