Congress leader Raja Pateria to be produced before Pawai court, says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria was arrested today over his 'kill Modi' remark and will be produced before Pawai court on Tuesday.

Mishra said that Pateria makes such statements out of habit.

Mishra said, "Raja Pateria was arrested from Hatta (Damoh) today. He is currently in Pawai. IPC Sections 115 and 117 were added to sections 451, 504, 505, 506, and 153b. He will be produced before the Pawai court. These are non-bailable sections but it is up to the Court. This is a serious matter." "He does this habitually. There are sections under life imprisonment, and capital punishment - sections 115 & 117 - for such acts, causing provocation among people. Those sections were invoked," Mishra said.

Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria was on Tuesday detained by Panna Police from his residence, Hatta of Damoh district in connection with his alleged "kill Modi" remarks.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Monday afternoon at Pawai police station in Panna district against the Congress leader and former state minister for making remarks against the prime minister. Pateria has been booked under sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday ordered filing an FIR against the Congress leader.

On Sunday, Pateria the former Madhya Pradesh minister purportedly made the controversial remarks at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organized by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House.

In the video that went viral, Pateria could be heard saying that "PM Modi will "end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime". "You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution...hatya (kill) in the sense of defeating him," Pateria is heard saying.

Agitated over his statement, the BJP leaders demanded Pateria's immediate arrest and also sought the strictest probe into the matter.

In the letter to DGP, the BJP leaders said: "A video in the matter has gone viral over social media and electronic media where a senior leader of Congress was seen appealing to kill the Prime Minister in an available address in a village of Panna. Such an appeal to kill the Prime Minister shows a serious challenge to national security, and a conspiracy to spread anarchy and cause a riot in Madhya Pradesh." "This seems to be an attempt to hatch a conspiracy to kill PM Modi and encourage Naxalism in the state," the letter read further.

Pateria in a clarification video said, "I am a follower of Gandhi ji and Gandhi's followers can not talk about murder. The video has been misinterpreted." "I meant to say that it is necessary to defeat him to save this country's Constitution, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribal and to remove unemployment. My intention about the murder has been misrepresented," Pateria added.