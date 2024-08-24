 'Congress Allying With NC To Bring Back Anarchy In J-K,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
'Congress Allying With NC To Bring Back Anarchy In J-K,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Polls to the 90-member assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, while results will be announced on October 4.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday slammed the Congress for allying with the National Conference for the Jammu-Kashmir assembly polls and alleged the move was to bring back anarchy in the Union Territory.

NC chief Farooq Abdullah has announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going to the polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Speaking on the alliance, Yadav said, "Does Congress support a separate flag for J&K in accordance with the manifesto of NC? Does Congress want to reintroduce article 370 and 35A in J&K? Congress wants to create anarchy in the country by forging an alliance for vote bank."

Asserting that the Congress wanted to restart a dialogue with Pakistan, he said the party must recall the reasons due to which 40,000 people were killed in Kashmir, which has entered a new phase along with the rest of the country.

"Does Congress wish for Shankaracharya Parvat to be known as Takht-e-Suliman and Hari Parvat as Koh-e-Maran? Does Congress want to create trouble for Baba Amarnath Yatra again? Because these were the reasons due to which there was unrest in Kashmir," the MP CM further said.

Accusing the Congress of wanting to deprive Dalits, Gurjar, Bakarwal and Pahadis (residents of hills) of reservations, Yadav said the party played a role in the division of Jammu and Kashmir along with NC.

"The Congress is joining anarchist forces at a time when J-K is changing. In electoral politics, there should be limits of political parties and Congress should ponder on national issues," he said.

People want to know from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge what compulsion the party was facing that it needs to stand with the National Conference, Yadav said.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were last held in November 2014.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP-led Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganised the erstwhile state into two Union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

