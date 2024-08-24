Madhya Pradesh Monsoon: 9 Gates Of Bargi Dam Open In Jabalpur, 2 Gates Of Kaliasot Dam Unlocked In Bhopal Amid Heavy Rains

Sluice Gates Of Various Madhya Pradesh Dams Opened After Incessant Rains; Bhopal Residents Enjoy View | X / Avinash Lodhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The revival of the monsoon system in Madhya Pradesh has led to a significant downpour and alerts of heavy rainfall across the state. The incessant rains have led to a rise in the water levels of different dams, forcing authorities to open the sluice gates to release the surplus.

For instance, nine out of twenty-three gates of Bargi Dam in Jabalpur were opened on Saturday. In Tikamgarh, 6 gates of Bansujara Dam were opened to discharge the excess water.

Bhopal residents enjoy the water-view

It was a matter of delight for people in Bhopal to watch the water rushing out from two gates of Kaliasot Dam.

Likewise, four gates of Rajiv Sagar Dam were opened in Balaghat, followed by the opening of three gates of Halali Dam in Vidisha. Additionally, one gate of the Omkareshwar dam was also uplifted.

As of now, the water level of dams in the state is at a satisfactory level. Otherwise, such was the situation a month ago that the filling percentage of most of the dams was above or near to 50 percent. Thanks to some good spells of rain in the state, dams are now having adequate water levels.