Drones To Patrol 23K Power Towers Across Madhya Pradesh; MPPTCL Invites Bids

Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Initiates Drone Patrolling For 23,000 UHT Line Towers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the success of a pilot programme monitoring 220 kV ultra-high tension power lines using drones, the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has announced plans to expand the use of drone technology to patrol 23,000 towers across the state. This initiative will now include the surveillance of 400 kV and 132 kV ultra-high tension lines in major regions such as Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior Chambal, as well as other districts.

To facilitate this expansion, the company has issued a tender inviting bids for the drone patrolling of these towers. The implementation of drone monitoring is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of maintenance and repair operations. By leveraging drones, the company will not only monitor the towers but also identify faults and damages in power lines more swiftly.

The data collected from drone patrols will be analyzed using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, enabling precise maintenance and repair work. The ability to conduct thorough inspections from the control room will be particularly beneficial for towers located in difficult-to-access areas. In the event of a fault, the drone-captured photos and videos will allow for immediate investigation and rapid response, thereby reducing downtime and ensuring quicker restoration of power.

Critical Line Under Surveillance

Singaji Khandwa to Pithampur 400 kV line passes through the catchment area on the banks of the Narmada River.

Located in an inaccessible geographical location, this line is a key focus of the expanded drone patrolling initiative, given its importance and the challenges posed by its difficult terrain.