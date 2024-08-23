 West Discom Boosts Electricity Capacity With 41 New Power Grids In Malwa-Nimar region
West Discom Boosts Electricity Capacity With 41 New Power Grids In Malwa-Nimar region

The new grids under the RDSS scheme have been installed in Imlikhera, Maheshwar Road Dhamnod, Rabdia, Guljhera, Badiyakima, and several other areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
41 new 33/11 kV grids constructed in Malwa-Nimar region |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant push to improve electricity distribution in Malwa-Nimar region, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company constructed  41 new 33/11 kV grids. These developments, carried out by West Discom have increased the region's power distribution capacity by approximately 205 MW.

West Discom Managing Director Amit Tomar said that these grids have been strategically constructed across all 15 districts under the RDSS and SSTD schemes. He emphasized that the grids have already begun to benefit various sectors, including industrial, agricultural, commercial, and residential areas, particularly in rural regions where voltage issues have historically been problematic.

The new grids under the RDSS scheme have been installed in areas such as Imlikhera, Maheshwar Road Dhamnod, Rabdia, Guljhera, Badiyakima, and several others, significantly improving electricity distribution. Similarly, under the SSTD scheme, grids have been established in Gawli Palasia, Padiyal, Rau, and Mohanpura, among other locations, with power distribution already underway.

Local public representatives, farmers' associations, resident associations, councilors, and panch-sarpanches have been informed about the areas benefiting from these grids. The increased distribution capacity is expected to provide substantial relief from power shortages and voltage fluctuations, enhancing the quality of life and productivity for consumers across the region.

