Cong wrong to form govt with Sena, says MP Cong MLA Laxman Singh

BHOPAL: Brother of ex-CM Digvijaya Singh and Congress legislator from Chachaura Laxman Singh has continued with his tirades against his own government.

After the formation of government in Maharashtra by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, Singh has said ideology has lost its meaning.

There will be no base of the political parties, he said, adding whether the Shiv Sainiks will be made members of the Congress.

The Congress won 44 seats to sit in opposition and not to form government, Singh said.

In his tweet on Thursday he said the government was formed to make money.

He also criticised the decision to give the work of making nutritious food to the MP Agro Corporation and alleged that there is corruption in the system.

During the election, the party promised that it would give the contract of sand mines to Panchayats, but the government has taken a U-turn over the issue, he said.

If the present government has to work on the footprints of its previous counterpart, there is no use of criticising it, he said.

Singh also ripped into the government for diversion of land in tribal areas.

Four days ago, Chief Minister Kamal Nath called Singh to his residence and discussed with him about his statements against the government, but he seems to be in no mood to relent.

Govt taken to task on loan waiver: Singh has also taken the government to task over loan waiver. Being cash-strapped, the government should not have made any such commitment, he said. The people do not trust a government which fails to fulfill its first commitment, he said. Singh has already asked Rahul Gandhi to tender an apology to people for failure to waive farmers’ loans.