Compensation To MP's Bhadbhada Basti Dwellers: 'Govt Cheques Have Spelling Errors, Banks Refused To Honour'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There seems to be no end to problems for people who have been evacuated from Bhadbhada Basti. There are large numbers of displaced people whose cheques bear wrong spelling of their names, which banks refused to honour. As a result, they are forced to run from pillar to post to get compensation money. Secondly, displaced people are not ready to shift to community halls provided by local administration as a temporary lodging arrangement. They said community halls were too dirty.

Most of the displaced people have taken a shelter either at the houses of their relatives or are struggling to get a rented accommodation. A Bhadbhada Basti resident Adil said that many people received cheques, which carried wrong spelling of their names. On Friday, people returned compensation cheque of Rs 1 lakh each to officials as their names were misspelled.

On Saturday too, large number of people approached government officials, complaining about spelling errors. SDM Munnawar Khan said new cheques would be issued to displaced people of Bhadbhada Basti. On Friday, 55 cheques were taken back from displaced people. // ‘Don’t go to Kokta community hall’ Displaced person Younus Khan was sent to a community hall located near Kokta bypass for staying. “

When I went there, I found community hall was dirty and hardly liveable. I picked up an argument with BMC employees and refused to unload my house belongings at the community hall. On return, I asked other displaced people not to go Kokta community hall,” he added. A municipal official said displaced people were sheltered at community halls in different areas where they can live till they find another accommodation.