CM takes note of Indore child’s murder, Bhopal’s ITI blackmailing incident

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holding an emergency meeting of senior police officers in Bhopal on Saturday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened an emergency meeting of senior police officers on Indore’s sensational murder case of a seven-year-old child and a blackmailing incident that happened with a female student of ITI, Bhopal respectively on Saturday. He directed for strict action against the accused.

Chairing the emergency meet at his residence on Indore’s gory incident, he directed that this heinous incident should be considered as a listed crime and hearing should be ensured at the earliest. He instructed that the accused should be punished in record time. The evidences of crime and CCTV footages are available.

He clearly said that such strict action should be ensured against the accused that fear should prevail in others.

The meeting was attended by the director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena while police officers of Indore participated in the meeting virtually. Police officers informed the CM that patrolling party had immediately arrested the accused. The CM directed the Indore Police to remain more alert in cases of crime against women and to increase patrolling.

During the emergency meeting called over the blackmailing incident that happened with female ITI student of Bhopal, he directed that police administration should take blackmailing incidents seriously. Special vigilance should be exercised at the college premises, hostels, etc. Strict action should be taken against the accused involved in such kind of incidents. It should be ensured that no unwanted element enters college and hostels respectively. He directed that all necessary steps should be taken to prevent blackmailing incidents. Action should be taken immediately against the accused and they should be punished. The meeting was attended by DGP Sudhir Saxena, Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar, collector Avinash Lavania and others.

NSUI protests against blackmailing incident : National Students Union of India (NSUI), on Saturday protested against the blackmailing incident that happened with a girl student of ITI College, Govindpura. The demonstration was led by NSUI State Secretary Abhimanyu Tiwari.

He expressed serious concern over the blackmailing incident and said that question is whether the incident happened only with one girl or there are more victims. Condemning the blackmailing incident in strong words, he said that strict action should be taken against the guilty. He demanded that tight security arrangements should be ensured in colleges and varsities of the state.

