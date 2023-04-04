CM sings ‘Ek hazaro mein meri behna hai' as ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ applications cross 50 lakh-mark

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister announced that over 50 lakh applications were registered under ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’. Elated, CM sung an old Bollywood song ‘Ek hazaro mein meri Behna hai’ to celebrate the milestone at ’Ladli Behna Mahasammelan’ in Khandwa on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “Seeing the smiling faces of a large number of sisters, my heart swelled with joy. A pleasant change is about to come in the life of the sisters”.

Ladli Behna Mahasammelan in Khandwa

CM Chouhan while addressing a ‘Ladli Behna Mahasammelan’ in Khandwa district, sang a song ‘Phoolo ka taaro ka sabka kehna hai…ek hazaro mein meri behna hai’ on this occasion. He addressed around 1 lakh beloved sisters in the Mahasammelan.

Chouhan said, “Sisters, the faith you have expressed in me, I will never let this faith break, even if I lose my life.”

“As soon as I became the Chief Minister, I made the Ladli Laxmi Yojana and decided that if a daughter is born, I will buy a ‘Bachat Patra’ from the government and keep it in the name of that daughter”, he added.

“Marriage should not become a burden, so we made Chief Minister Kanyadan and Nikah Yojana”, he said.

30 percent of the recruitment in the police will be of daughters, he said.

“A thought came to my mind that if I give one thousand rupees to my sisters who are financially weak, their lives will improve. So, I launched Ladli Behna Yojana”, Chouhan added.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also distributed the cheques to the beneficiaries of various schemes in the program.

Almost around 1 lakh sisters of self-help groups and National Rural Livelihood Mission wrote letters to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and thanked him.