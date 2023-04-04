 Madhya Pradesh: Braving poor connectivity, 'Ladli Behnas' climb hills, trees & tanks to get themselves registered for the Yojana
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Braving poor connectivity, 'Ladli Behnas' climb hills, trees & tanks to get themselves registered for the Yojana

Madhya Pradesh: Braving poor connectivity, 'Ladli Behnas' climb hills, trees & tanks to get themselves registered for the Yojana

In one village, arrangements for tents, water, and bedding were made available on a mountain for the registration work, to resolve the problem of network issue.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The poor internet connectivity in the remote, tribal areas of Ratlam has forced CM's 'Ladli Behnas to climb hills and trees to get themselves registered for the yojana.

Apparently, the registration process for 'Ladli Behna Yojana which aims to provide Rs 1000 a month to eligible women, is entirely online. However, poor internet connectivity is creating an obstacle in the registration process.

So to get better internet range, the women candidates and the administrative staff climb to higher surfaces like hills and trees, with their mobile phones and laptops.

In one of the villages, arrangements for tents, water, and bedding were arranged for candidates and staff on a hill, given the better internet range there.

Despite these challenges, the administrative staff in Ratlam district has put in full force in implementing the scheme. Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi has instructed members of Janseva Mitra and Nagar Raksha Samiti to go door-to-door to fill the applications.

As of Monday evening, total 1.3 lakh forms were filled in the district.

It is important to note that the government provides financial assistance of Rs. 15 to those who fill the form on MP online, and no amount has to be given to the beneficiary. Any illegal demands for money will result in an FIR being lodged against the concerned individual.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: BJP organisational secy stresses on booth-level work in Ratlam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Police shares tips to prevent cybercrime; WATCH video

Indore Police shares tips to prevent cybercrime; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Braving poor connectivity, 'Ladli Behnas' climb hills, trees & tanks to get...

Madhya Pradesh: Braving poor connectivity, 'Ladli Behnas' climb hills, trees & tanks to get...

Indore: Meet Aditya Tiwari, the cutest Traffic Management Mitra of the week

Indore: Meet Aditya Tiwari, the cutest Traffic Management Mitra of the week

Indore temple tragedy breaks several hearts & homes; Family members share the last time they saw...

Indore temple tragedy breaks several hearts & homes; Family members share the last time they saw...

MP: Government increases the grant amount for gallantry awards recipients, Param Vir Chakra awardees...

MP: Government increases the grant amount for gallantry awards recipients, Param Vir Chakra awardees...