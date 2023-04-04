Madhya Pradesh: Braving poor connectivity, 'Ladli Behnas' climb hills, trees & tanks to get themselves registered for the Yojana

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The poor internet connectivity in the remote, tribal areas of Ratlam has forced CM's 'Ladli Behnas to climb hills and trees to get themselves registered for the yojana.

Apparently, the registration process for 'Ladli Behna Yojana which aims to provide Rs 1000 a month to eligible women, is entirely online. However, poor internet connectivity is creating an obstacle in the registration process.

So to get better internet range, the women candidates and the administrative staff climb to higher surfaces like hills and trees, with their mobile phones and laptops.

In one of the villages, arrangements for tents, water, and bedding were arranged for candidates and staff on a hill, given the better internet range there.

Despite these challenges, the administrative staff in Ratlam district has put in full force in implementing the scheme. Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi has instructed members of Janseva Mitra and Nagar Raksha Samiti to go door-to-door to fill the applications.

As of Monday evening, total 1.3 lakh forms were filled in the district.

It is important to note that the government provides financial assistance of Rs. 15 to those who fill the form on MP online, and no amount has to be given to the beneficiary. Any illegal demands for money will result in an FIR being lodged against the concerned individual.