Madhya Pradesh: BJP organisational secy stresses on booth-level work in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has to be strengthened at booth level and activities undertaken there. This was stated on Sunday by Ajay Jamwal, MP and Chhatisgarh regional organisational secretary of BJP while addressing party office bearers.

He said that BJP workers have strengthened the party at the block-level in the last 72 years and now it is time to fully concentrate on the booth level. He claimed that with the hard work of workers, BJP could emerge as the No 1 political party in the world with 18 crore members. He said that BJP workers have to give full attention to every booth-level even though elections may be over.

He announced that BJP has decided to hold a number of activities at booth-level within a month. He appealed to party workers to undertake contact drive with beneficiaries of government schemes and get guidance from senior BJP workers. BJP media in-charge Arun Tripathi informed that the meeting was addressed by BJP state vice-president and divisional in-charge Alok Sharma.

The welcome speech was given by district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera. MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey and MLA Dilip Makwana were also present. District general secretary Nirmal Kataria conducted the meeting while Pradeep Upadhyay gave the vote of thanks.

