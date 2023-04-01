News Diary Ratlam: Ahimsa Run to be held on Sunday

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam chapter and the ladies wing of JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation) will organise ‘Ahimsa Run’ on April 2 here with the objective of spreading message of non-violence, peace and unity. According to a press release, the Ahimsa Run will be organised in 23 countries simultaneously by JITO. Ahimsa Run (Marathon) will be held in three categories 3km, 5km and 10km. It will begin from the Nehru Stadium here and will conclude at the same place. A good number of people have got the registration done for taking part in the Ahimsa Run which will be flagged off at 6am.

Hanumanji Mela begins on Sunday

The 5-day long famous Barbar Hanumanji Mela will begin here from Sunday under the aegis of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC). According to information, Barbar Hanumanji Mela will be inaugurated by MP Guman Singh Damor. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap will be the chief guest while mayor Prahlad Patel will preside over the inauguration programme.

In-charge general of administrative committee of RMC and corporator Dharmendra Vyas informed that after the inauguration programme, Khatu Shyam Bhajan Sandhya will be held while Adivasi Lok Geet and Nritya programme will be held on April 3. Rajasthani Lok Geet and Nritya programme will be presented on Tuesday while Sangeet Sandhya will be held on Wednesday. On the last day of the Mela on Thursday, a Kavi Sammelan will be organised at the Mela ground.

