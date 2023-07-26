CM Chouhan Welcomes Home Minister Amit Shah In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed union home minister Amit Shah at the state hangar in Bhopal on Wednesday evening with flowers. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Member of Parliament and state president of Bharatiya Janata Party V.D. Sharma also welcomed the home minister. The members of the State Council of Ministers were also present at the spot.

Notably, this is Shah’s second trip to Bhopal in a fortnight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During this trip, Shah will take feedback on the party’s election programmes that will continue for the next two months. The state BJP has made a strategy for the next two months.

He is also set to take feedback on the poll management till late in the night on Wednesday. He plans to hold a meeting with the senior leaders on Thursday morning and set out for Delhi afterwards.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)