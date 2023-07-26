 CM Chouhan Welcomes Home Minister Amit Shah In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCM Chouhan Welcomes Home Minister Amit Shah In Bhopal

CM Chouhan Welcomes Home Minister Amit Shah In Bhopal

Notably, this is Shah’s second trip to Bhopal in a fortnight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
CM Chouhan Welcomes Home Minister Amit Shah In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed union home minister Amit Shah at the state hangar in Bhopal on Wednesday evening with flowers. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Member of Parliament and state president of Bharatiya Janata Party V.D. Sharma also welcomed the home minister. The members of the State Council of Ministers were also present at the spot.

Notably, this is Shah’s second trip to Bhopal in a fortnight. 

During this trip, Shah will take feedback on the party’s election programmes that will continue for the next two months. The state BJP has made a strategy for the next two months.

He is also set to take feedback on the poll management till late in the night on Wednesday. He plans to hold a meeting with the senior leaders on Thursday morning and set out for Delhi afterwards.

Read Also
Bhopal: Alternate Traffic Arrangements Made For Amit Shah’s Visit 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Chouhan Welcomes Home Minister Amit Shah In Bhopal

CM Chouhan Welcomes Home Minister Amit Shah In Bhopal

India, Madhya Pradesh Now Under Rule That Was Envisioned By Sant Ravidas, Says CM Chouhan

India, Madhya Pradesh Now Under Rule That Was Envisioned By Sant Ravidas, Says CM Chouhan

South Eastern Coalfields To Invest ₹169 Cr On Plantation In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

South Eastern Coalfields To Invest ₹169 Cr On Plantation In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

MP: Kamal Nath Announces 'Krishak Nyay Yojana' For Farmers Ahead Of Assembly Election, BJP Hits Back...

MP: Kamal Nath Announces 'Krishak Nyay Yojana' For Farmers Ahead Of Assembly Election, BJP Hits Back...

MP: Unable To Fulfill Tractor Ownership Criteria, Shivpuri Women Fail To Fill Forms As Ladli Behna...

MP: Unable To Fulfill Tractor Ownership Criteria, Shivpuri Women Fail To Fill Forms As Ladli Behna...