CM Chouhan flags off Bhopal Pride Run

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off Bhopal pride run from Raja Bhoj Statue to Bhopal Boat Club on Wednesday morning. A large number of citizens participated in the 3-kilonetre run.

Chouhan said, “Bhopal is country’s cleanest state capital. Now Bhopal has to be made the cleanest city. This should be our resolve.”

He expressed pleasure at immense enthusiasm seen in the run. Let us all together take a pledge to take Bhopal forward. For this, every citizen has to adopt some noble deed. Along with government, the society should also become a partner in development, Chouhan said. He paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the merger movement.

Water carnival, Bhoj food fest begins

Water carnival on Upper Lake was organised to mark Bhopal Gaurav Diwas on Wednesday. Bhopal March’ was also taken out in the evening. A five-day Bhoj Food Fest began on Bittan Market Ground. About 50 stalls have been set up. Cultural events were also held. Live demonstration of painting and clay items were organised.