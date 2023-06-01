 CM Chouhan flags off Bhopal Pride Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCM Chouhan flags off Bhopal Pride Run

CM Chouhan flags off Bhopal Pride Run

Chouhan said, “Bhopal is country’s cleanest state capital. Now Bhopal has to be made the cleanest city. This should be our resolve.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off Bhopal pride run from Raja Bhoj Statue to Bhopal Boat Club on Wednesday morning. A large number of citizens participated in the 3-kilonetre run.

Chouhan said, “Bhopal is country’s cleanest state capital. Now Bhopal has to be made the cleanest city. This should be our resolve.”

He expressed pleasure at immense enthusiasm seen in the run. Let us all together take a pledge to take Bhopal forward. For this, every citizen has to adopt some noble deed. Along with government, the society should also become a partner in development, Chouhan said. He paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the merger movement.

Water carnival, Bhoj food fest begins

Water carnival on Upper Lake was organised to mark Bhopal Gaurav Diwas on Wednesday. Bhopal March’ was also taken out in the evening. A five-day Bhoj Food Fest began on Bittan Market Ground. About 50 stalls have been set up. Cultural events were also held. Live demonstration of painting and clay items were organised.

Read Also
Bhopal Gaurav Utsav: City represents cosmo-metro-culture through its natural beauties and...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Harda Horror: Couple, kin among four charred to death in car

Harda Horror: Couple, kin among four charred to death in car

Bhopal: 10 IAS officers get additional charge, six transferred

Bhopal: 10 IAS officers get additional charge, six transferred

Madhya Pradesh: Narottam Mishra orders probe into headscarf row in Damoh school

Madhya Pradesh: Narottam Mishra orders probe into headscarf row in Damoh school

Khelo India University Games: Son of a small-time farmer wins skeet title

Khelo India University Games: Son of a small-time farmer wins skeet title

CM Chouhan flags off Bhopal Pride Run

CM Chouhan flags off Bhopal Pride Run