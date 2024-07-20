Class 9 Student Raped In Moving Car In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Arrested

MP Shocker: 13-Year-Old Gang-Raped In A Moving Car In Gwalior; Obscene Video Sent To Family Members After She Refused To Meet Twice | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 9 student was allegedly abducted and raped in a moving car in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district last month, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred last month on the Gwalior-Shivpuri National Highway under the jurisdiction of Mohna police station.

When the family members came to know about the matter, they approached the police station and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered at Mohana police station in the relevant sections of the rape and POCSO Act, Gwalior ASP Niranjan Sharma told ANI on Friday.

"A police team was formed to nab the accused. The team caught the two accused, the rapist and his accomplice who shot the video. Both of them were being questioned. The vehicle used in the incident is also being seized and a team has been sent to nab the third accomplice. The accused are aged between 18 and 20 years," Sharma said.

The accused also recorded a video of the assault and circulated the same on social media. When the minor girl told her family about the incident, they approached the police and lodged a complaint, Gwalior ASP Niranjan Sharma told ANI.

ASP Sharma further said that the 13-year-old girl, a Class 9 student, filed a complaint at Mohna police station. She said she had befriended a youth from Chinour about a year ago, who later introduced her to his friends. They maintained contact through chat, ASP Sharma told ANI.

On June 1, the accused came in a car with his two friends and called the girl to meet. After that they forcibly made her sit in the car and took her away, the officer said.

"One of the youth raped her on the back seat of the car. During this, one youth was driving the car; the other one was sitting on the seat next to the driver and was making a video of the incident. After committing the crime, the accused continuously attempted to blackmail the girl on the basis of the video. The accused also threatened to kill her but when the girl did not listen to them, the accused made her video viral," ASP Sharma added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.