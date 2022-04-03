Chouhan to release Madhya Pradesh Good Governance and Development Report-2022 in Delhi on Monday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government is going to release the first edition of its annual Madhya Pradesh Good Governance and Development Report (MPSDR) 2022 on Monday at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, said the CM’s office.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will release the report in presence of ministers of the Central and state governments and MPs from Madhya Pradesh. In addition, all IAS, IPS and IFS officers deputed to New Delhi, ambassadors from various countries, development partners and dignitaries from UN agencies will also attend the event.

The keynote speakers on the occasion will be Dr R Balasubramaniam, Member (Human Resources), Capacity Building Commission, GoI; Erik Solheim, former executive director, UNEP and V Srinivas, secretary, department of administrative reforms and public grievances, GoI.

The report, prepared by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AGPA), is the first of its kind document which brings out the unique governance practices of the state. This includes community affiliation and participation, strong policy measures, efficient delivery systems, evidence-based decision making and comprehensive monitoring.

This report documents the changes brought about in various sectors due to good governance and delineates the methodology of good governance, partnership of various stakeholders in it and ways to measure it. The report outlines the state of governance and the challenges it faces, especially in the context of policy reforms in selected sectors.

MPSDR 2022 consists of 12 chapters, categorized into five sections. In the chapters of the first section, the details of the features of good governance and the efforts made in this direction in the state in the last 15 years have been presented. The second focuses on Covid-19 and presents the details of the changes and developments in the management of the pandemic. The third section provides a comprehensive analysis of key areas, including stakeholders’ issues and points of action. The fourth section, 'Supervision and Evaluation', throws light on the basic indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals. The final section of the report suggests actionable points and policy recommendations for the growth and development of key sectors in the state.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:50 PM IST