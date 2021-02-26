Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges social bodies to extend scope of Deendayal Rasoi

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to social organisations to extend the scope of the Deendayal Kitchen scheme. The Chief Minister made the statement at Minto Hall on Friday when he was virtually inaugurating 100 Deendayal Kitchens.

Chouhan said a few civic bodies and educational institutions were working for the scheme and praised their work. The poor — especially the labourers — get food at cheaper rates under the scheme which was launched in 2017.

Chouhan said kitchens had been set up in the district headquaters and important religious and tourist places in the state. Extending the scheme to different places would be an act of humanity, Chouhan added. He said the state government had arranged for food for migrant workers who were moving from one place to another.

The government had launched many welfare schemes for the poor, besides distributing two crore Ayushman cards, Chouhan added. The poor would get roofs over their heads in three years and vendors had been given interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 each to start their business.

Chouhan interacted with a handcart-puller, Shakeel, from Morena and others.