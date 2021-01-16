Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to hold video conference to stop sale of illicit liquor

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to hold a video conference on Monday to stop sale of illicit liquor. The CM will discuss the issue with divisional commissioners, inspectors-general of police, and superintendents of police.

The additional chief secretary (home) and principal secretary (commercial tax) have been told to be present at the conference. Information about the agenda has been sought from the commercial tax department and the home department for the conference to be held at 3 pm.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to take stern action against the liquor mafia following the deaths of 24 people in the recent liquor tragedy at Morena. The government has issued a directive to all district administrations to go all out against the liquor mafia.

The chief minister will take a feedback on the action being taken against the liquor mafia and give a message that stern action should be taken to stop the sale of illicit liquor.