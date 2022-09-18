Chief Minister Jan Seva Abhiyan; equipment distributed to 92 differently-abled 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supportive devices were distributed to about 92 Divyang and disability certificates were handed over to 60 of them under Chief Minister Jan Seva Abhiyan, which began on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

At the health check-up camp organised by the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department and District Administration at Manas Bhawan, 125 Divyang were registered. Of them, 60 were given Disability Certificates and 12 were distributed equipment. At the camp, 28 Divyang were given wheelchairs, tricycles, walking sticks etc.

At the health camp held at CRC Bhopal, 80 Divyang were distributed artificial limbs, assistive devices etc.

Mayor Malti Rai, Bhopal Municipal Corporation chairman Kishan Suryavanshi, former MP Raghunandan Sharma, Collector Avinash Lavania, BMC Commissioner KVS Chaudhary Kolsani and Joint Director of Social Justice and Disabled Public Welfare Department RK Singh were present. They interacted with the differently-abled and provided them equipment.

Free health check-up camp at Raj Bhavan on PM's birthday

A free health check-up camp was organised at Raj Bhavan on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The camp was organised by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, on the instructions of Governor Mangubhai Patel. At the camp, a health check-up of 165 people was carried out.

Blood donation, health camps were organised in districts and sub-branches of the Indian Red Cross Society. Governor provided financial assistance of Rs. 4.72 lakh to seven patients undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Camps set up to provide benefit of schemes: CM Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that from the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, camps will be organised in every panchayat and every municipal ward to provide the benefits of schemes to remaining eligible people under schemes of Central and state governments.

He said no eligible beneficiary should be deprived of benefits of the schemes. Along with this, saplings were planted by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. About 25 lakh saplings were planted in the state on Saturday.

Besides, members of women SHGs also planted saplings. Devices will be provided to the differently-abled as per their needs. From Saturday, Sewa Pakhwada (service fortnight) started in the state.