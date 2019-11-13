Chhindwara: World class varsity to be set up in Chhindwara

CHHINDWARA: It is the dream of Chief Minister Kamal Nath that Chhindwara should be made a model town with a global identity.

As part of the plan, a university will be set up in the district to better the future of the youths in the district, said Member of Parliament Nakul Nath.

He made the above remarks at a seminar at the PG College Chhindwara in connection with the Chhindwara University. The principals of all the private and government colleges in the district also took part in the seminar.

Nath also said that Chhindwara University was a long-pending demand of the people in the district, and this will be rendered into reality, because the level of the university will be made similar to that of the world-class institutions like Harvard and Stanford universities.

He further said the university with modern infrastructure and job-oriented courses will be constructed on 125 acres.

The entry of motor-vehicles will be restricted to the campus will be restricted, and only the cycles and electric vehicles will be permitted that atmosphere on the campus may be made environment friendly, Nath added.

The MP also said the Chhindwara University would be known not only in Madhya Pradesh but also across central India.

Nath informed the students about the courses that university will offer and that efforts were being made to add aeronautical engineering to one of the courses to increase the employment opportunities for the youths.

He also spoke about the Medical College. Nath said that CM Kamal Nath would lay the foundation of the super specialty hospital on November 20, which will have the capacity of 1, 200 beds.

District in charge minister Sukhdev Panse, former minister Deepak Saxena, Ganga Prasad Tiwari, MK Srivastava and others were also present on the occasion.