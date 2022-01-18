e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

Chhindwara: Two PWD officials caught accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

They were accepting bribes against releasing a bill against a construction work done by the complainant.
FP News Service
Jabalpur/Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Special Establishment of Police (SPE), Lokayukta Jabalpur Zone on Tuesday caught two officials of Public Works Department (PWD) including an SDO rank officer while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor.

They were accepting bribes against releasing a bill against a construction work done by the complainant.

According to reports, Chandra Choriya, 51, a resident of Chhindwara, had lodged a complaint at Lokayukta’s office that sub-divisional officer Vijay Chouhan and sub-engineer Hemant Kumar were demanding Rs 2.40 lakh against clearing a bill worth Rs 3 lakh.

After verifying the complaint, Lokayukta officials laid a trap and arrested both the officials red-handed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), JP Verma said that senior authorities of both the officials had been informed. “Searches are being conducted at both officials’ residence,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:29 PM IST
