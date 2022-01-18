Jabalpur: Elderly couple murdered on suspicion of witchcraft

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly person was killed by their nephew on the suspicion of witchcraft in Chaurai village, Jabalpur, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on January 10. The elderly couple was identified as Sumer Lal Kulaste (60) and Siya Bai (55). Both of them were sleeping in their Canvas in the village during the time of incident.

According to Bargi police, on getting the information of the incident, the police team rushed to the spot. After that the police registered a case and sent the body for the post mortem.

After the post mortem, it came into fore that they were murdered with a sharp edge weapon and then they were burnt. The police began the investigation into the matter.

Later, the police came to know that the nephew of the elderly couple had planned to kill them. After that the police took him into the custody and interrogated strictly. The accused, Dayaram (27) confessed the crime.

Dayaram told police that the elderly couple was sleeping in the canvas which was built in the farm land. He reached there along with the weapon and hit them on their head. They died on the spot after that he poured kerosene oil and burned the bodies to destroy the evidence.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:38 AM IST