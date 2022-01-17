Jabalpur: Amid third wave of COVID 19, administration fails to meet shortage of doctors in city; patients face trouble

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The administration in the city has failed to meet the shortage of doctors amid the third wave of the COVID 19. Only one third of the doctors were working in the sanctioned posts in the district.

The patients were facing trouble to get the proper treatments. According to reports, there are a total 260 posts of doctors in Jabalpur district, out of which only 99 posts are filled.

There are 36 primary health centers, six community health centers, four civil hospitals, ten Sanjeevani hospitals, seven civil dispensaries and district hospital Victoria in the district. But many health centers and community centers are running without doctors.

The villagers claimed that the situation was too bad in the rural areas. Single doctor had responsibility for dozens of villages. One of the villagers, Nitish said that sometimes the situation became too critical because of lack of treatment in the village, the patients then moved towards the city but they died in between.

The reports further read that there were 19 posts of specialist doctors in the district but only two doctors were working. Similarly, only two surgical specialists were working out of 18 posts. Only four gynecologists were working out of 19 posts. Three pediatricians were working out of 18 posts. Besides this, there was not any specialist doctor of ophthalmologist, ENT, dental, tuberculosis and Skin disease in the district.

Responsible officials, however, said that continuous efforts were being made to fill the vacant posts.

