Chhindwara: Netherlands returnee girl tests COVID19 positive

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old girl who recently returned from Netherlands tested positive for Omicron in Chhatarpur, an health official said on Saturday.

She has been admitted to the district hospital as a precautionary measure.

According to the district administration, the girl had returned to India from the Netherlands on December 26. She was examined at the Delhi airport and then the girl reached Chhindwara on December 27 from Delhi. She was lying in home isolation according to the government's guideline.

The girl was found positive for the Omicron variant of the COVID19 on December 30.

Soon after getting the information, the district administration admitted her to the hospital.

According to the administration, the girl's health condition was stable and all the members who came in contact with her have been home quarantined.

According to sources, the girl had switched off her mobile phone. After getting the information from Delhi Airport, the administration searched for the girl. The administration is now analysing the travel history of other people who came in contact with the girl.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 05:57 PM IST