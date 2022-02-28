Chhatarpur: Tapasya's Manipuri dance keeps audience spellbound

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The 48th Khajuraho dance festival which began on February 20 came to an end with Manipuri dance on Saturday.

Danseuse Tapsya and her troupe presented their performance at the open theatre of Kandaria Mahadev and Devi Jagdambi temples.

Earlier in the evening, danseuse Shweta Devendra presented Bharatnatyam and Kshama Malviya and her troupe presented Kathak.

Kshama and her troupe presented Narmada Stuti. The ragas presented as part of the dance were based on Bairagi Bhairav and Puria Dhanashri.

After that there was a presentation of Allaripu, which means blooming of a lotus. Besides, there was a presentation on Mantika Taal and Kali Drupad.

Through this dance, the destructive and constructive forms of Goddess Kali were depicted.

In the second session, Shama Bhate and her company presented Kathak dance. Her presentation included a depiction of Lord Krishna and the spring.

There was a presentation on Hol festival which included Krishna Leela. At the end, she presented Chaturanga in raga Bhairavi.

The event concluded with the performance of Tapasya and her team from Manipur. She kept the audience spellbound.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:28 AM IST