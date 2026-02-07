MP News: Transfer On Cards For Over A Dozen SPs And DIGs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen IPS officers of SP and DIG rank are likely to get new postings shortly. Recently, senior IPS officers from Special DG to IG ranks were shifted, and now the transfer list of SPs and DIGs is being prepared and is likely to be released next week.

Several DIG-rank officers are holding SP posts, such as Rakesh Sagar. Despite being promoted as DIG, Sagar continues to serve as Commandant of the Second Battalion, Gwalior.

Other DIG-rank officers, who are still holding the posts of superintendents of police and are likely to be shifted, include Asit Yadav (SP Bhind), Shivdayal (SP Jhabua), Shailendra Singh Chauhan (SP Rewa), Manoj Kumar Rai (SP Khandwa), Riyaz Iqbal (SSP Radio), Rahul Lodha (SP Rail Bhopal), Vivek Singh (DCP Bhopal), and Kumar Prateek (DCP Indore).

Similarly, 2009-batch IPS officer Avadhesh Goswami, currently serving as additional CP, Bhopal, may be shifted to another range. According to information, IPS officer Yashpal Singh Rajput of the 2012 batch, who is currently serving as SP in Shajapur district, may be given the command of a larger district.

SPs of smaller districts who have impressed the government with their work in the field may also be given charge of larger districts. Furthermore, SP Seoni Sunil Mehta is also likely to be shifted.

In addition, the name of the only IPS officer serving as SP in an investigative agency is also likely to figure in the transfer list. Moreover, two SP-level officers currently holding the post of AIG at the PHQ are also trying to get postings in districts. Names of DIGs are also being considered for transfer.

According to sources, 2009-batch IPS officer Tarun Nayak may be transferred from Intelligence to another range or a PHQ branch. His three-year tenure in Intelligence will be completed next month.