 MP News: Transfer On Cards For Over A Dozen SPs And DIGs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Transfer On Cards For Over A Dozen SPs And DIGs

MP News: Transfer On Cards For Over A Dozen SPs And DIGs

Similarly, 2009-batch IPS officer Avadhesh Goswami, currently serving as additional CP, Bhopal, may be shifted to another range. According to information, IPS officer Yashpal Singh Rajput of the 2012 batch, who is currently serving as SP in Shajapur district, may be given the command of a larger district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Transfer On Cards For Over A Dozen SPs And DIGs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen IPS officers of SP and DIG rank are likely to get new postings shortly. Recently, senior IPS officers from Special DG to IG ranks were shifted, and now the transfer list of SPs and DIGs is being prepared and is likely to be released next week.

Several DIG-rank officers are holding SP posts, such as Rakesh Sagar. Despite being promoted as DIG, Sagar continues to serve as Commandant of the Second Battalion, Gwalior.

Read Also
IPS Reshuffle: 30 IPS Officers Transferred Midnight In MP; DCP Bhopal Riyaz Iqbal Transferred As SSP...
article-image

Other DIG-rank officers, who are still holding the posts of superintendents of police and are likely to be shifted, include Asit Yadav (SP Bhind), Shivdayal (SP Jhabua), Shailendra Singh Chauhan (SP Rewa), Manoj Kumar Rai (SP Khandwa), Riyaz Iqbal (SSP Radio), Rahul Lodha (SP Rail Bhopal), Vivek Singh (DCP Bhopal), and Kumar Prateek (DCP Indore).

Similarly, 2009-batch IPS officer Avadhesh Goswami, currently serving as additional CP, Bhopal, may be shifted to another range. According to information, IPS officer Yashpal Singh Rajput of the 2012 batch, who is currently serving as SP in Shajapur district, may be given the command of a larger district.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI For Wankhede Clash
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI For Wankhede Clash
Bombay HC Quashes Rigged Auction Of Prime Vile Parle Property, Orders Fresh Valuation And New Bidding Process
Bombay HC Quashes Rigged Auction Of Prime Vile Parle Property, Orders Fresh Valuation And New Bidding Process
Bombay HC Slams BMC For Allowing Open Cremations At Manori Beach Despite Court Ban, Warns Of Contempt
Bombay HC Slams BMC For Allowing Open Cremations At Manori Beach Despite Court Ban, Warns Of Contempt
Bombay HC Calls Sanitation A Basic Human Right, Orders BMC To Fix And Expand Toilets In Govandi Slum
Bombay HC Calls Sanitation A Basic Human Right, Orders BMC To Fix And Expand Toilets In Govandi Slum

SPs of smaller districts who have impressed the government with their work in the field may also be given charge of larger districts. Furthermore, SP Seoni Sunil Mehta is also likely to be shifted.

In addition, the name of the only IPS officer serving as SP in an investigative agency is also likely to figure in the transfer list. Moreover, two SP-level officers currently holding the post of AIG at the PHQ are also trying to get postings in districts. Names of DIGs are also being considered for transfer.

According to sources, 2009-batch IPS officer Tarun Nayak may be transferred from Intelligence to another range or a PHQ branch. His three-year tenure in Intelligence will be completed next month.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Jabalpur Student Asks PM How To Keep Pace With Teacher’s Speed
MP News: Jabalpur Student Asks PM How To Keep Pace With Teacher’s Speed
MP News: Transfer On Cards For Over A Dozen SPs And DIGs
MP News: Transfer On Cards For Over A Dozen SPs And DIGs
Bhopal News: Assembly, Finance Department At Loggerheads Over MLA Rent
Bhopal News: Assembly, Finance Department At Loggerheads Over MLA Rent
Bhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300
Bhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300
Bhopal News: Stress On Zero Tolerance Against Drugs & Illegal Arms
Bhopal News: Stress On Zero Tolerance Against Drugs & Illegal Arms