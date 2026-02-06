 Bhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300

Bhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300

Acting on the complaints, Congress leader Manoj Shukla visited the area on Friday and tested the water using a TDS meter. The test showed Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels ranging between 200 and 300. Shukla termed the readings alarming and said prolonged consumption of such water could adversely affect public health.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Janta Nagar colony under the Narela constituency of the state capital have complained of black and foul-smelling water flowing from the taps of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) line, especially during the initial phase of daily supply.

Read Also
Indore News: Major Crackdown On Illegal Gas Refilling, FIRs Lodged Against Three
article-image

Acting on the complaints, Congress leader Manoj Shukla visited the area on Friday and tested the water using a TDS meter. The test showed Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels ranging between 200 and 300. Shukla termed the readings alarming and said prolonged consumption of such water could adversely affect public health.

According to locals, black water with a strong odour continues to flow for nearly 20 to 25 minutes after the water supply begins each day. Despite multiple complaints lodged with the Municipal Corporation’s water grievance cell, residents allege that no effective solution has been provided so far.

Demanding immediate action, Shukla urged the civic body to replace the old pipelines and ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Calls Sanitation A Basic Human Right, Orders BMC To Fix And Expand Toilets In Govandi Slum
Bombay HC Calls Sanitation A Basic Human Right, Orders BMC To Fix And Expand Toilets In Govandi Slum
Thane Gears Up For 12th Half Marathon On February 8
Thane Gears Up For 12th Half Marathon On February 8
Maharashtra Expands Farm Loan Committee Ahead Of April Deadline
Maharashtra Expands Farm Loan Committee Ahead Of April Deadline
Maharashtra Extends e-KYC Deadline For Ladki Bahin Yojana
Maharashtra Extends e-KYC Deadline For Ladki Bahin Yojana

Local councillor Mohd Riyaz and other Congressmen were present during the inspection.

BMC assures inspection

BMC additional commissioner Tanmay Sharma told Free Press that allegations related to water quality must be backed by facts. However, he assured that a team would conduct inspections at the identified locations and corrective measures would be taken wherever deficiencies are found.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300
Bhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300
Bhopal News: Stress On Zero Tolerance Against Drugs & Illegal Arms
Bhopal News: Stress On Zero Tolerance Against Drugs & Illegal Arms
Bhopal News: 4 Students Arrested For Kidnapping, Assault
Bhopal News: 4 Students Arrested For Kidnapping, Assault
Bhopal News: Feminine Energy Of 64 Yoginis At Ekaa—The One
Bhopal News: Feminine Energy Of 64 Yoginis At Ekaa—The One
Bhopal News: Ready For 5 Months, Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Opening
Bhopal News: Ready For 5 Months, Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Opening