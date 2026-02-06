Bhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Janta Nagar colony under the Narela constituency of the state capital have complained of black and foul-smelling water flowing from the taps of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) line, especially during the initial phase of daily supply.

Acting on the complaints, Congress leader Manoj Shukla visited the area on Friday and tested the water using a TDS meter. The test showed Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels ranging between 200 and 300. Shukla termed the readings alarming and said prolonged consumption of such water could adversely affect public health.

According to locals, black water with a strong odour continues to flow for nearly 20 to 25 minutes after the water supply begins each day. Despite multiple complaints lodged with the Municipal Corporation’s water grievance cell, residents allege that no effective solution has been provided so far.

Demanding immediate action, Shukla urged the civic body to replace the old pipelines and ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water.

Local councillor Mohd Riyaz and other Congressmen were present during the inspection.

BMC assures inspection

BMC additional commissioner Tanmay Sharma told Free Press that allegations related to water quality must be backed by facts. However, he assured that a team would conduct inspections at the identified locations and corrective measures would be taken wherever deficiencies are found.