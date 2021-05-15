Chhatarpur: Police constable kills self with service rifle, was posted at museum, reason to be probed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Chhatarpur district on Saturday evening.
The constable, identified as Mukesh Ahirwar, 30, was posted at Dhubela Museum for past two months. The police said that a case has been registered at Naugaon police station and the body has been sent for autopsy. Ahirwar, a resident of village Chaturkari in Tikamgarh district, had joined police service in 2015.
Chhatarpur sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Kamal Kumar Jain said, “He was posted at the museum for the past two months. He committed suicide on duty. The exact reason that prompted him to commit suicide is yet to be ascertained.”
Police sources said that Ahirwar was having problems in his family. Before shooting himself, he had a conversation with his wife over the phone.
