Madhya Pradesh: Traffic police constable hangs self in Morena, wrote letter to brother before suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police constable posted in traffic department in Morena committed suicide on Saturday night allegedly due to torture inflicted on him by his colleague. The police have registered the case and started the investigation.

The Morena SP Sunil Kumar Pandey said deceased Harendra Singh Rana, native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging in a room adjoining traffic police station on Sunday morning.

Harendra was sharing room with other three constables. The incident came to light when one of the guards came to switch on the water pump near Hanuman temple adjoining residential room.

The three others raised the alarm that their door was locked from outside. On this, the guard opened the door of their room. They all tried to find out the fourth member of the room and found that he was hanging in the adjoining room.

The matter was reported to the higher officials and a team of forensic experts reached the spot. The video footage of the act was recorded and police claims that it is a clear case of suicide.

The SP informed that before committing suicide, he had written a letter to his brother stating the reason of his suicide and also asked to forgive his act. The SP added that during preliminary investigation, no clue of torture from his colleague has come to light. The immediate senior officers also denied any complaint made by constable against anyone.

How did he do it?

Before committing suicide, he tied his hands, put cloth in his mouth and wore mask and after that hanged himself to death. Recently, he had passed Delhi police recruitment exam. He wanted to become the sub inspector and he was preparing to become the officer.