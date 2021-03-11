6, including 3 cops booked in abetment to suicide case of Child Development Project Officer

The Shivaji Nagar police in Thane have registered a case of abetment to suicide and extortion against six persons, including a police sub-inspector and two inspectors from Nagpur police in connection with suicide of a Child Development Project Officer.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is CC Sable (41), a Block Development Officer from Gondia district. As per Sable, his younger brother Sachin (38) (deceased), used to work at Goregaon as a Child Development Project Officer. He used to stay at Ambernath. On February 18, Sable had tried to contact Sachin, but the latter did not answer his phone.

"Same day, one of Sachin's friend called Sable and informed him that Sachin had messaged him on WhatsApp, asking him to urgently pay a visit to his place. Sable then asked Sachin's friend to rush to his house. On reaching Sachin's home, his friend discovered that Sachin had committed suicide by hanging himself. Sachin's friend then informed Sable about the incident after which Sable rushed to Mumbai from Nagpur. After completing final rituals, Sable visited Shivaji Nagar police station where officers told him that they had found few diaries of Sachin from his flat and also printed out an email which Sachin had sent to himself," said a police officer.

"On reading the content of the diaries, Sable learnt that Sachin was being harassed by one Neeta Mankar and two of her relatives in Nagpur. They were forcing Sachin to marry Mankar. Also, Mankar's husband Nivrutti had allegedly committed suicide and an accidental death case was registered at Yashodhara Nagar police station in Nagpur. Sub-inspector Deepak Chavan and inspectors identified only as Durge and Meshram were allegedly demanding money from Sachin by putting him under fear that he can be booked in Nivrutti's death case," said the officer.

As per Sable's complaint, inspector Durge had taken Rs 4.50 lakh from Sachin, sub-inspector Chavan through his brother had taken Rs 2 lakh from Sachin and were demanding Rs 3 lakh for inspector Meshram. Sable lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday, stating that between December last year till February 18, due to harassment from Mankar, her two relatives and officers Chavan, Durge and Meshram, Sachin had ended his life.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 306 (Abetment of suicide), 384 (Punishment for extortion), 388 (Extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life, etc) and 389 (Putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.