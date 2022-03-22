Chhatarpur: Man loses eye after wife hits him with rod over watching TV

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man lost an eye after his wife hit him with a rod following a dispute over watching TV, the police said on Monday.

The man Sanjay Soni, a resident of the Lodha Kuiya area in Chhatarpur city, lodged a complaint that when he was watching TV in his room, an altercation occurred between him and his wife Pritee.

During the quarrel, as Pritee flew off the handle, she hit him with a rod. Consequently, Sanjay lost an eye.

When he was sent to a hospital, Pritee called her mother and other relatives and left for her parents’ house with the children and the ornaments.

Sanjay urged the police to take action against his wife, mother-in-law and another person for the incident.

Sanjay said that Pritee had frequently altercated with him over petty issues and threatened to beat him up with the help of goons.

