Chhatarpur: Irregularities in smart computer purchase; charge sheet issued to Education Department

Instructions were given by the government to purchase computers for smart classes in 17 schools of the district and instructions were given to procure the computers through the GeM portal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Divisional Commissioner has issued a charge sheet to District Education Officer of Chhattarpur and sought reply in purchase of smart computers for running smart classes in 17 high school and higher secondary schools in the district, as per information.

Irregularities were committed in the purchase of computers for smart classes in 17 schools.

Instructions were given by the government to purchase computers for smart classes in 17 schools of the district and instructions were given to procure the computers through the GeM portal. But in the purchase of computers, the rules and regulations of the government were kept in abeyance. A complaint was made to the commissioner and the commissioner got it investigated by the joint director, Sagar.

In investigation, the DEO and the APC were found guilty, the reply given by both the officers was not found satisfactory. The Sagar commissioner has again issued a charge sheet to the DEO and sought a reply. Sources say that the computers were brought from a particular firm and not through the GeM portal.

Whereas all the principals were instructed by the government to buy computer equipment for smart classes and provide them to school children. But the officers bought computers from their favourite shops. It has also become clear in the investigation that 30 per cent commission was taken in purchase of computers.

DEO Harishchandra Dubey said, “Whatever the purchase was done was done by my previous officer. Under me, the procurement was done through a portal and I will reply to the commissioner”.

