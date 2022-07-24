e-Paper Get App

Chhatarpur: Sand mafia uses lifter to extract sand from river

Mining of sand using a lifter is prohibited in the district. Thus, illegal mining is depriving the government of revenue of crores of rupees.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 12:22 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sand mafia is engaged in extracting sand using lifters, sources said.

Mining of sand using a lifter is prohibited in the district. Thus, illegal mining is depriving the government of revenue of crores of rupees.

Such an activity is ongoing at Mataul village of Naugaon area but there is no action by the administration against the mafia.

As per villagers, the mineral resources and police department take action against small operators but spare the mafia. Here, 200 to 300 trolleys of sand are ferried daily from the river.

According to villagers, the sand mafia has disturbed the natural course river by putting lifters in it.

The sand-laden tractors seen in Chhatarpur mostly come from Naugaon side but it doesn’t draw attention of administration for reasons best known to authorities.

When contacted, district mineral resources department officer Amit Mishra said, “From time to time, action is taken by the department. For two consecutive days, action was taken against such tractors under the Orchha Road police station area. If sand is being extracted in Mataul by using a lifter, then it is illegal and action will be taken to seize lifters and tractors by conducting a surprise raid”.

Read Also
Chhatarpur: Meeting regarding the ban of single use plastic
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalChhatarpur: Sand mafia uses lifter to extract sand from river

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai police issues cyber safety advisory, lists dos and donts

Mumbai police issues cyber safety advisory, lists dos and donts

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

'See you in court': Smriti tells Gandhis, after Congress alleges her 18-year-old daughter is running...

'See you in court': Smriti tells Gandhis, after Congress alleges her 18-year-old daughter is running...

Mumbai: Seven held in international stolen cell phone sale racket

Mumbai: Seven held in international stolen cell phone sale racket

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency, here's what it means

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency, here's what it means