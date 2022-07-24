Chhatarpur: Sand mafia uses lifter to extract sand from river

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sand mafia is engaged in extracting sand using lifters, sources said.

Mining of sand using a lifter is prohibited in the district. Thus, illegal mining is depriving the government of revenue of crores of rupees.

Such an activity is ongoing at Mataul village of Naugaon area but there is no action by the administration against the mafia.

As per villagers, the mineral resources and police department take action against small operators but spare the mafia. Here, 200 to 300 trolleys of sand are ferried daily from the river.

According to villagers, the sand mafia has disturbed the natural course river by putting lifters in it.

The sand-laden tractors seen in Chhatarpur mostly come from Naugaon side but it doesn’t draw attention of administration for reasons best known to authorities.

When contacted, district mineral resources department officer Amit Mishra said, “From time to time, action is taken by the department. For two consecutive days, action was taken against such tractors under the Orchha Road police station area. If sand is being extracted in Mataul by using a lifter, then it is illegal and action will be taken to seize lifters and tractors by conducting a surprise raid”.

Read Also Chhatarpur: Meeting regarding the ban of single use plastic