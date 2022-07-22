Chhatarpur: Meeting regarding the ban of single use plastic

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Khajuraho municipal Council held a meeting with traders of Khajuraho regarding ban on single plastic use.

At the meeting, information was provided related to the ban on single-use plastic, polythene. Shop owners were urged to encourage use of paper bags instead of plastic ones.

CMO Ekta Aggarwal said, “Use of plastic in ear buds, balloons, flags, candies, decoration materials, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws are banned.”

Meanwhile, questions arose on the purpose of the meeting by city businessmen and journalists. In the meeting not everyone was included, it was held just by involving some selective people, which a section of residents said was absurd.