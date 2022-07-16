Chhatarpur: 6 Dalits attacked by villagers, none arrested

Representative Pic |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Six Dalits including women and children were injured when a group of villagers attacked them over old enmity in Harijan Basti of Ama village in Harpalpur area late in the evening on Thursday.

The complainant, Dayaram Ahirwar, said that they were watching television on Thursday night when few people of the same village, armed with weapons, forcefully entered their house and made casteist remarks.

When Dalits objected, the group of people belonging to another community allegedly attacked them with bamboo sticks. During assault, 7 people including women and children were injured.

Those injured included Bindiya Bai, Pooja Ahirwar, Saroj Ahirwar, Pushpendra Ahirwar, Govind Ahirwar, Deepchand Ahirwar, Brijendra Ahirwar.

Later, the victims along with the sarpanch reached Harpalpur police station and lodged a complaint. Based on their complaint, police registered a case against accused under Sections 452, 323, 294, 506, 34 of IPC and SC/ST Act.