Chhatarpur: Congress legislator alleges blackmailing by woman after video call, files complaint

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress MLA here in Madhya Pradesh has lodged a police complaint alleging that an unidentified woman made a video call to him and performed obscene acts, and later tried to blackmail him with the clip, a police official said.

Based on the complaint of legislator Neeraj Dixit, who represents the Maharajpur Assembly seat in Chhatarpur, the police have registered a case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashank Jain told reporters on Tuesday.

“MLA Neeraj Dixit has submitted an application at Garhi Malehara police station that an unidentified woman recently made a video call on his personal number. The woman allegedly performed obscene acts and recorded the video call. Later, she started blackmailing him on the basis of the video,” Jain said.

He said the MLA in his complaint mentioned that he received the video call from an unidentified number, but he attended it thinking someone from his constituency had called him to share a problem.