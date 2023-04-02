Change of duty: SDERF asks district officials to put selfies on social group

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After temple tragedy in Indore, the SDERF plunged into action and have instructed the district incharge officers to put their selfies on the department social group, as and when their duties changes, said the officials here on Sunday.

The SDERF is upgrading and fixing the accountability to face the challenges of the disasters happening in the state.

Earlier there was no such responsible or dedicated team in the SDERF, which had the responsibility to spread the information amount mishaps in their areas respectively. Now, a dedicated team has been formed to keep vigil.

The DIG, state disaster emergency response force (SDERF), Mahesh Chand Jain told Free Press that the instructions have been given to the district officials of SDERF related to the early response of the mishap, taken place in their areas respectively.

Two different letters have been given to the district officers; in one letter it is instructed to appoint the SDERF personnel dedicated for the monitoring of any untoward happening in the district respectively.

“Whenever the change of duty is done, the outgoing personnel and incoming personnel will have to click a selfi and upload on the social media group of the department. At the same time, they will have to send the picture to state command centre also”, he added.

He also added that wherever and whenever the team of SDERF is called and reaches, they will have to click the picture of the site or the spot and upload location of the spot on the state command centre portal and also on the social media account of the department.