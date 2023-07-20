Change Is The Law Of Nature We Should Respect It, Says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel distributed the prizes of Champions of Change Madhya Pradesh edition. He honoured 16 outstanding talents in the fields of spirituality, social welfare, arts, health, education and sports. The felicitation ceremony took place in the auditorium of Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center.

Governor Mangubhai Patel said that change is the law of nature. Respect for the motivators of change increases positivity in the society. Inspires and encourages the future generation to participate in social concerns. Promotes human values, sensitive, co-operative service spirit. Mobilizes innovation efforts to address new challenges of development in society. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India assumed the chairmanship of G-20 and is playing a crucial role in solving global challenges. Under his leadership, in the last 9 years, the country is progressing with the vision of women-led development. He said that Prime Minister Modi has asked to protect the environment and promote sustainability through Mission Life for conscious use rather than destructive use to address the challenges of climate change. He told the need to convert environment-friendly lifestyle into a mass movement.

The Governor said that Madhya Pradesh has a great heritage of freedom fighters and revolutionary leaders, who played an important role in the development of the nation. Remembering the women freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai, the Governor expected that the people of the state would inspire others to work for the society, the state and the nation while continuing the work of taking forward this great legacy.

Bhopal's Greenery Is Impressive

Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice K.G. Balakrishnan said that he loves coming to Bhopal. The greenery here has impressed him deeply. He said that every possible effort should be made to spread generosity in the society. He has described the felicitation ceremony as a medium of inspiration for good deeds in the society. Jury Advisor Dayakar Ratakonda apprised about the selection process of award. He told that for the last 5 years, the felicitation ceremony is being organised at the national level.

Selection Committee's advisor Shyam Jaju said that the felicitation ceremony inspires the public for personal, social and cultural change. He said that change in life is a symbol of development. Construction of toilets in toiletless households brings a huge change in life. every effort to bring change in life is honourable. Awardee Pandit Pradeep Mishra gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the award winners. He said that the award is not an honour to the individual, but to the work style and efforts for the welfare of the public. He gave the credit of his respect to the residents of Sehore and all the devotees of Shiva.

In the welcome address, Shri Nandan Kumar Jha, the founder of Champions of Change said that the programme is the second award ceremony of the Madhya Pradesh edition. The ceremony has been organised four times at the national level. State level programme have been organised in four states including Madhya Pradesh. Soon the awards will be given at the international level as well. The vote of thanks was proposed by Jury Advisor Shri Banwarilal Chokse.

Governor Patel honoured Pt. Pradeep Mishra in the field of spirituality, Om Prakash Mehta in the field of social-welfare, MLA Krishna Gaur, Hemant Tiwari, Umashankar Singh, Vinod Kumar Agarwal, Additional Director General of Police Anvesh Mangalam, Rohit Jain, Manoj Sahu, Abhishek Kumar Pandey, Padma Shri Dr. Munishwar Chandra Davar in the field of health, Dr. Ajay Rana, Sushri Saumya Tandon in the field of arts, Anil Singh Chandel,

Jayanarayan in the field of education Awarded toBhavna Tokekar in the field of attentiveness and sports.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 03:23 PM IST