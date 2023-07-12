 Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon Odyssey At Regional Science Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalChandrayaan-3: India's Moon Odyssey At Regional Science Centre

Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon Odyssey At Regional Science Centre

Interactive session, audio-visual quiz to be held.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
I | ISRO - Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Science Centre, Bhopal, will celebrate upcoming launch of Chandrayaan-3 by organising a series of events under Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon Odyssey, for schoolchildren on Thursday.

As a part of the programme, an interactive session on Chandrayaan-3 mission will be organised from 10.30 am to 11am wherein an expert will answer questions asked by the students on the mission.

It will be followed by an Audio-visual quiz on India's Moon Programme wherein the knowledge of students on the mission will be tested in an audio-visual question-answer format.

On the day of launch of the Chandrayaan-3, i.e., Friday (July 14), the centre will unveil a scale down model of the Chandrayaan-3 with an infographics display.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two Miscreants Throw 'Sutli Bomb' Outside BJP Leader's Residence In Jabalpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Drunk Congress Leader Held For Assaulting Police Constable In Chhatarpur

MP: Drunk Congress Leader Held For Assaulting Police Constable In Chhatarpur

MP: Jain Community Demands Arrest Of Accused Involved In Jain Monk’s Murder, Submit Memo

MP: Jain Community Demands Arrest Of Accused Involved In Jain Monk’s Murder, Submit Memo

MP: School Students Deprived Of Cycles Even As Monsoon Strikes In Sehore

MP: School Students Deprived Of Cycles Even As Monsoon Strikes In Sehore

MP: Journalist Run Over By Bus On Gwalior-Morena Highway, Driver Booked

MP: Journalist Run Over By Bus On Gwalior-Morena Highway, Driver Booked

MP: Congress Leader Parmar Files PIL With Regard To Patwari Exam Results

MP: Congress Leader Parmar Files PIL With Regard To Patwari Exam Results