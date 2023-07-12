Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon Odyssey At Regional Science Centre

I | ISRO - Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Science Centre, Bhopal, will celebrate upcoming launch of Chandrayaan-3 by organising a series of events under Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon Odyssey, for schoolchildren on Thursday.

As a part of the programme, an interactive session on Chandrayaan-3 mission will be organised from 10.30 am to 11am wherein an expert will answer questions asked by the students on the mission.

It will be followed by an Audio-visual quiz on India's Moon Programme wherein the knowledge of students on the mission will be tested in an audio-visual question-answer format.

On the day of launch of the Chandrayaan-3, i.e., Friday (July 14), the centre will unveil a scale down model of the Chandrayaan-3 with an infographics display.