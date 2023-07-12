Madhya Pradesh: Two Miscreants Throw 'Sutli Bomb' Outside BJP Leader's Residence In Jabalpur

CCTV footage screenshot | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants targeted the residence of a female BJP leader on Tuesday night and threw two 'Sutli bombs' outside her house in Gwalior's Nivadganj Pandey Chowk. Of two fire-crackers, one burst while the other fizzled. The accused then fled on their bike. The entire act was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the localoty.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to the information, Jagruti Shukla, a resident of Nivadganj Pandey Chowk, holds the position of City Minister in the BJP Women's Wing. Around 11:45 PM, three individuals arrived on a motorcycle, started hurling abuses at the residents and threw 'Sutli bomb' outside Shukla's house.

Shukla promptly filed a complaint with the police, revealing that one bomb exploded while the other remained undetonated. The police reached the scene and confiscated the unexploded bomb.

Shukla informed that Anil Patel, Hanshu Patel, and Dippu Thakur had a dispute with our tenant Rakesh Trivedi around 9 PM, which has been reported to the local police station.

Currently, the police are taking the matter seriously and have detained some suspects for questioning in connection with the incident.