Chanderi: Family of Aamir Khan’s friend 'forced' to make Beedi to earn livelihood, seek help from actor

Chanderi (Madhya Pradesh): Kamalesh Kori, a weaver from a small Pranpur village near Chanderi town, had become an overnight star for his district in 2009 when Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made him a friend, gifting a gold ring.

Khan along with Kareena Kapoor surprised Kori, reaching mud-and-brick house, suddenly. Though, it was a promotional event to promote Khan’s then upcoming film ‘3 Idiots’.

Moreover, they spent hours with the family and shared lunch with them.

Khan also purchased two Saaris paying Rs 25,000 for each and gifted one of the Saaris to Kareena.

Kori thought that his fate would now be changed as the actor promised that he would make a showroom in Mumbai where weavers of the village could directly auction or sell their products. But, nothing happened.

Now, the family members’ of Kori have been toiling hard to earn bread and butter after his demise, last year.

Kori, who was infected with Covid-19 during the second wave, died in absence of proper treatment, family members told the Bhaskar.com- a Hindi News website.

According to the report, Khan wrote a letter thanking Kori and his family for hosting them. He also gave his personal number to Kori and asked him to make a phone call for any kind of supporter he needs.

Quoting Kori’s wife Kamla Bai, Bhaskar.com reported that family members are forced to make Beedi to earn livelihood. Kori’s son and a daughter have left schools as his wife is not able to pay the school’s fees, the website reported.

Kamla Bai showing letter written by Aamir Khan

"He (Khan) gifted him (Kori) a gold ring with an AK written on it. I still have that ring as it was a memorable day of our life. After him (Kamlesh), we have been facing an acute financial crisis. I am not able to weave Saari. Therefore, I make Bidi to earn livelihood,” Kamla told the news website.

She added that Kamlesh had tried to contact Aamir Khan on the given mobile number, but he never responded.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:47 PM IST