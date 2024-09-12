Chances Of Veera’s Extension Slim; Rajesh Rajora Ahead Of Others In Race For CS

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s trip to Delhi has raised speculations about the appointment of Chief Secretary (CS). Present CS Veera Rana is retiring on September 30. There are speculations over whether Rana will be retired or given another extension.

According to sources, the chances of Rana getting another extension are slim, because the government has already given six months’ extension to her. So, the state government does not seem to be in favour of giving another extension to Rana.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, who is posted in the Chief Minister’s Office, is ahead of all others in the race for the post of CS. Yadav also intends to appoint Rajora the next CS. Apart from Rajora, the names of Anurag Jain who is on deputation to the Centre and ACS (Home) SN Mishra are also doing the rounds for the post.

According to sources, Yadav wants to appoint a CS taking the party’s central leadership into confidence. So, he is trying to reach a consensus on the appointment of Rajora as CS. Although Jain met Yadav several times, there are little chances of his becoming CS.