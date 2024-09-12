 Chances Of Veera’s Extension Slim; Rajesh Rajora Ahead Of Others In Race For CS
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s trip to Delhi has raised speculations about the appointment of Chief Secretary (CS). Present CS Veera Rana is retiring on September 30. There are speculations over whether Rana will be retired or given another extension.

According to sources, the chances of Rana getting another extension are slim, because the government has already given six months’ extension to her. So, the state government does not seem to be in favour of giving another extension to Rana.

