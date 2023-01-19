CHAMKI FEVER: NHM seeks 5 lakh doses against JEV

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has said that Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV) may spread in four districts of MP, National Health Mission (NHM) has sought 5 lakh doses to fight the virus. Four districts - Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha and Raisen - are under scanner, as per the NHM officials. Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) is a multifactorial clinical condition, the most common cause being Japanese encephalitis (JE). This fever was locally known as chamki fever

NHM Director Dr Santosh Shukla said, “ MoHWF has said that Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha and Raisen are being monitored. Keeping in view the number of people coming to Madhya Pradesh from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, we have demanded 5 lakh dose against Chamki fever. These doses will be administered to children to protect against JEV.” Dr Santosh Shukla said that the health department team will go to all government and non-government schools and give vaccines to these children. Under the campaign, only one dose of vaccine will be given to children between 1 to 14 years.

AES is characterized as acute-onset of fever and most commonly affects children and young adults and can lead to considerable morbidity and mortality. AES is generally spread by mosquitoes, pigs and wild birds.

It is characterized as acute-onset of fever and a change in mental status (mental confusion, disorientation, delirium, or coma) and/or new onset of seizures in a person of any age at any time of the year.

