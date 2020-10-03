Ceramic Shilp from Gwalior: One-stop destination in Bhopal for a varied range of terracotta, clay and stone items

BHOPAL: A replica of Salabhanjika and a silver idol of Lord Pashupatinath are on display in the showroom, The Potters’ Planet, at Gauhar Mahal.

The 2-foot red stone sculpture from Udayagiri Vidisha is displayed in the ‘Ceramic Shilp from Gwalior’ section.

The price of the 10-kg sculpture is Rs 7,500 and it is the most expensive item displayed in the showroom. The second most expensive item is a four-inch idol of Pashupatinath pricing Rs 6,500.

A wide range of terracotta, clay and stone items, priced from Rs 20 to 7,500 are on display at the showroom which comprises three sections.