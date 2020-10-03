Ceramic Shilp from Gwalior: One-stop destination in Bhopal for a varied range of terracotta, clay and stone items

BHOPAL: A replica of Salabhanjika and a silver idol of Lord Pashupatinath are on display in the showroom, The Potters’ Planet, at Gauhar Mahal.
The 2-foot red stone sculpture from Udayagiri Vidisha is displayed in the ‘Ceramic Shilp from Gwalior’ section.
The price of the 10-kg sculpture is Rs 7,500 and it is the most expensive item displayed in the showroom. The second most expensive item is a four-inch idol of Pashupatinath pricing Rs 6,500.
A wide range of terracotta, clay and stone items, priced from Rs 20 to 7,500 are on display at the showroom which comprises three sections.
In the Terracotta section, some clay-made items like Todi, huts, pots, lamps and other decorative items of Dhamna village of Chhatarpur are on display.
Big pots in the shape of frog, duck, fish, owl, elephant, cat, and boat and conch shell are on display in the Ceramic section. Dog pots in puppy shapes are a major attraction for the visitors. Some small items in animal and bird shape are also available.
Stone-made items like Shivlingas, key rings and candle stands of Bhedaghat, Jabalpur are on display in ‘Patthar Shilp section’.
Manager of the showroom, Arvind Sharma told Free Press that this is the state’s first exclusive showroom of Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation for ceramic terracotta and stone items in the city.
Writer Ashok Pundit inaugurated the showroom on Thursday to mark Gandhi Jayanti. “We sold items worth Rs 4000, especially dog pots, on the inaugural day,” the manager said. The showroom will be open for visitors from 11am to 8pm.
