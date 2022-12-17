Central delegation meets Madhya Pradesh government officers to further good governance collaboration

e-Paper Get App
The delegation led by Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V Srinivas visited Bhopal on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
A glimpse of the meeting | ANI
New Delhi: A five-member central government delegation met with Madhya Pradesh government officials in Bhopal to discuss further collaboration on good governance, the Personnel Ministry said on Saturday.

The DARPG delegation held an official meeting with Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) Vinod Kumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Manish Rastogi and other senior officials, the statement said.

Successful and timely achievement of the objectives of the good governance week from December 19-25, 2022, including redressal of public grievances, disposal of service delivery applications, documentation of best practices, and convening the district level workshop on Vision India@2047 among others, were discussed for collaboration.

The DARPG delegation called on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appraised him on the deliberations and the proposed roadmap for collaboration, the statement said.

