Bypolls: Ticket seekers make beeline at BJP office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ticket seekers from Khandwa parliamentary constituency, three state assembly constituencies of Jobat, Prathvipur and Raigaon made a beeline at BJP office on Saturday to claim their candidature from respective constituencies.

On Friday, a meeting of bypoll coordination committee was held and after that, aspirants began reaching the party office.

As per bypoll schedule, candidates can file their nomination from October 1-8, 2021. Till Saturday evening, none of the candidates from Congress and BJP had filed their nominations.

Two possible candidates from Prathvipur Roashni Yadav and MLA Anita Nakya also reached BJP office to stake their claim. Yadav told mediapersons that party will take the decision, which she will follow.

Similarly, Nayak said she will abide by party’s decision. Anita had represented the constituency in 2013. In 2018, Brijendra Singh Rathore won the election. Meanwhile, the AICC has announced the name of Nitendra Singh Rathore (son of late sitting MLA Brijendra Singh Rathore) but BJP has yet to take decision.

The supporters of former Indore mayor Krishna Murari Moghe also reached BJP office and claimed the ticket for him from Khandwa parliamentary constituency, which he represented in 2004.

The aspirants also met state BJP president VD Sharma and chairman of bypoll committee Bhupendra Singh Thakur and put their claims.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 09:01 PM IST