BWF 2023: Priyanshu Rajawat stuns opponents, wins title

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was a biting cold noon in France when a small-town boy from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district brought India the much-awaited international glory in badminton as he clinched India’s first singles title in Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour in 2023.

It was odd that Indian badminton, with so many famous stars currently competing, has not had a time to celebrate in 2023 before Sunday. Priyanshu Rajawat rectified the oddity by defeating Magnus Johannesen of Denmark at the 2023 Orleans Masters in France.

Priyanshu, 21, is the son of photo copy shop owner. Though from a middle-class family, his parents never let money stand in way of their children’s dreams.

"I chose badminton to avoid studying," he said, when Free Press asked him how he began playing badminton. "My brother used to play badminton and I used to accompany him. I never liked studying. I wasn’t bad at studying but I was never inclined to it."

Rajawat, who now trains with PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, has advanced 20 places in current BWF rankings to attain a career-best global ranking of 38 after winning the Orleans Masters Super 300 tournament.

Asked about badminton’s status in the country, Rajawat said badminton was still not popular. “But things are changing. Players like PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi and Saina Nehwal are famous. People recognise them. They have set the bar high. Now, people follow sports other than cricket and badminton is one of them,” he said.

When asked about MP’s sports culture, he said, "It is growing. If we sustain this pace, we will be among the best sports states in country."

Rajawat received training at Madhya Pradesh State Badminton Academy in Gwalior. In 2010, his quick feet impressed Pullela Gopichand during an event in Gwalior. Gopichand took him to Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad where he has been training since 2010.