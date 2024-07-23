Budget 2024: Praises And Criticisms, Madhya Pradesh Gives Mixed Reactions; Check Below

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday at 11 Am. The budget lasted for approximately 80 minutes.



The new budget, ‘Budget of Hope’ is attracting varying opinions from across the nation. Industrialists, Politicians, MSME owners and everyone in between have a slightly different reactions towards the budget.

Many politicians from Madhya Pradesh have given their insights and initial reactions towards the newly announced budget. Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a big thumbs-up to the budget. On the other hand Congress state president Jitu Patwari exclaimed that the budget is built on lies.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that this budget lays the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat' and the creation of a splendid, glorious, rich, and powerful India.

#WATCH | #UnionBudget2024 | Delhi: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "This budget is the budget of the foundation of 'Viksit Bharat' and formation of India which is splendid, glorious, rich and powerful. This budget focuses on the welfare of farmers, poor, women, youth… pic.twitter.com/8SQGGQI1ES — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

It emphasizes the welfare of farmers, the poor, women, youth, and middle-class citizens, aiming to transform their lives. "From a farmer's perspective, this budget addresses all aspects, with a primary focus on reducing production costs," he concluded.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Telecom and Development of North East Jyotiraditya Scindia said this budget places a strong focus on every sector, including agriculture, rural development, education, and healthcare.

#WATCH | Post Budget 2024: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says "...Every sector from agriculture, rural development, education, healthcare has been kept focussed in the budget...In the last 1 years, BSE Sensex has increased 20,000 points. Our economic growth has reached… pic.twitter.com/LWRJQDGYaR — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

"Over the past year, the BSE Sensex has risen by 20,000 points. Our economic growth has reached 8.2%, setting a record on the global stage," says the Minister.

MPCC Chief Jitu Patwari

On the other hand, Congress state president Jitu Patwari alleged that the budget is built on lies. Patwari said that the history of the Modi government reveals that it came to power with the promise of creating 2 crore jobs.

#WATCH | #UnionBudget2024 | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari says, "The history of the Modi government shows that it came to power with the promise of 2 crore jobs... Narendra Modi's government is of 'double lies' instead of 'double engine'..." pic.twitter.com/0yoGEeCoi4 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

"However, instead of being a 'double engine' government, it has proven to be a government of 'double lies'," Patwari said.