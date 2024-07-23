 Budget 2024: Praises And Criticisms, Madhya Pradesh Gives Mixed Reactions; Check Below
Many politicians from Madhya Pradesh have given their insights and initial reactions towards the newly announced budget.

Yash AhujaUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday at 11 Am. The budget lasted for approximately 80 minutes.

The new budget, ‘Budget of Hope’ is attracting varying opinions from across the nation. Industrialists, Politicians, MSME owners and everyone in between have a slightly different reactions towards the budget.

Many politicians from Madhya Pradesh have given their insights and initial reactions towards the newly announced budget. Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a big thumbs-up to the budget. On the other hand Congress state president Jitu Patwari exclaimed that the budget is built on lies.

Read Also
Budget 2024: ₹1.48 Lakh Crore For Education, ₹10 Lakh Loans At 3% Interest For Higher Education
article-image

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that this budget lays the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat' and the creation of a splendid, glorious, rich, and powerful India.

It emphasizes the welfare of farmers, the poor, women, youth, and middle-class citizens, aiming to transform their lives. "From a farmer's perspective, this budget addresses all aspects, with a primary focus on reducing production costs," he concluded.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Telecom and Development of North East Jyotiraditya Scindia said this budget places a strong focus on every sector, including agriculture, rural development, education, and healthcare.

"Over the past year, the BSE Sensex has risen by 20,000 points. Our economic growth has reached 8.2%, setting a record on the global stage," says the Minister.

Read Also
Budget 2024: 5 Key Points You Shouldn't Miss From Finance Minister's Speech Today
article-image

MPCC Chief Jitu Patwari

On the other hand, Congress state president Jitu Patwari alleged that the budget is built on lies. Patwari said that the history of the Modi government reveals that it came to power with the promise of creating 2 crore jobs.

"However, instead of being a 'double engine' government, it has proven to be a government of 'double lies'," Patwari said.

